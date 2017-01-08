Moms Play Vital Role in Rehabilitating Teen Offenders
Teens who face the juvenile justice system for the first time are more likely to re-offend if their mothers don't participate in their legal process, according to a new study led by a Michigan State University criminologist. The findings reveal an urgent need for more legal education for parents, so they can play an active and supportive role in the process, and ultimately keep their children out of future trouble.
