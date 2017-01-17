Meet Cyril Yu

Meet Cyril Yu

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Wave

The writing and history is on the wall at Irvine Chinese School. Cyril Yu loves the analytical aspects and intellectual challenge of being a Orange County deputy district attorney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale 8 hr montebello dork 4
News Santa Ana Council won't consider change to elec... 15 hr Richard 1
News Santa Ana city manager ousted in 'amicable' spl... 15 hr Richard 1
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Fri kiss that Trump azz 40
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Jan 20 Ssk 1,182
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Jan 20 Green light free 600
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 19 Well Well 4,839
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,210 • Total comments across all topics: 278,166,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC