MDxHealth Announces Preliminary Update on 2016 Results and Appointment of CFO

On track to meet full-year earnings guidance based on strong ConfirmMDx growth Jean-Marc Roelandt appointed Chief Financial Officer IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM - January 9, 2017 - MDxHealth SA today provides a preliminary update on its year-end results, reporting that it expects to achieve its upgraded market guidance for full-year 2016 financial results following continued strong growth of ConfirmMDxA and early adoption of SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer during the year. The Company previously upgraded its expected full-year revenue growth to more than 60% compared with its initial guidance predicting growth of 30-50% over 2015.

