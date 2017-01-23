Match-Trade Technologies Opens a new ...

Match-Trade Technologies Opens a new office in Warsaw, Poland

Match-Trade Technologies LLC, , headquartered in Irvine, California, a fully integrated forex technology company, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Warsaw, Poland to target business development opportunities for the European and Asian markets. Match-Trade Poland office will be located at 3rd floor in Panska Corner building, on Panska Street in Warsaw.

