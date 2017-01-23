Match-Trade Technologies Opens a new office in Warsaw, Poland
Match-Trade Technologies LLC, , headquartered in Irvine, California, a fully integrated forex technology company, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Warsaw, Poland to target business development opportunities for the European and Asian markets. Match-Trade Poland office will be located at 3rd floor in Panska Corner building, on Panska Street in Warsaw.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|13 hr
|montebello dork
|4
|Santa Ana Council won't consider change to elec...
|19 hr
|Richard
|1
|Santa Ana city manager ousted in 'amicable' spl...
|20 hr
|Richard
|1
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Fri
|kiss that Trump azz
|40
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Jan 20
|Ssk
|1,182
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Jan 20
|Green light free
|600
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 19
|Well Well
|4,839
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC