Low Voltage- New Problem?
Referring to the quote "GNSS receivers require high supplying voltage for low-noise RF"- this may to some extent be due to the fact that the efficiency of the linear DC regulators commonly used for noise-sensitive applications drops dramatically as the ratio between battery and supply bias voltages increases. So running an LDO putting out high supply voltage improves efficiency, but even so an LDO regulator delivering 1.8V supply bias from a 3V coin battery loses some 40% due to the resistive nature of linear regulation.
