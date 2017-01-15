Kia Niro Hybrid debuts at the Singapore Motor Show

The Kia Niro Hybrid made its debut at the recent Singapore Motor Show, after it was first introduced at the Chicago Auto Show in February 2016. The B-segment hybrid SUV is priced at SGD109,999 with a Certificate of Entitlement , and includes a 10-year battery and engine warranty, along with a five-year/unlimited mileage general warranty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paul Tan's Automotive News.