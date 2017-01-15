Kia Niro Hybrid debuts at the Singapore Motor Show
The Kia Niro Hybrid made its debut at the recent Singapore Motor Show, after it was first introduced at the Chicago Auto Show in February 2016. The B-segment hybrid SUV is priced at SGD109,999 with a Certificate of Entitlement , and includes a 10-year battery and engine warranty, along with a five-year/unlimited mileage general warranty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paul Tan's Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|Fri
|STOPTRAINHORN
|26
|free hotel room and bed for female
|Jan 13
|Casper
|2
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Jan 12
|Listo
|594
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 10
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo...
|Jan 10
|Dudley
|2
|Pro-Trump Californians hope his victory can fue...
|Jan 8
|ArmUp
|2
|Woman suspected in assault arrested in Tustin a...
|Jan 6
|suzylnn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC