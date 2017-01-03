Judge approves Stockton diocese bankr...

Judge approves Stockton diocese bankruptcy plan

The diocese had filed for bankruptcy more than two years ago after legal costs stemming from dozens of child sexual-abuse lawsuits depleted its funds. In September, Bishop Stephen E. Blaire announced the diocese had negotiated with all the parties involved to reach a consensual plan that would allow the diocese to exit bankruptcy.

