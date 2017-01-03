Judge approves Stockton diocese bankruptcy plan
The diocese had filed for bankruptcy more than two years ago after legal costs stemming from dozens of child sexual-abuse lawsuits depleted its funds. In September, Bishop Stephen E. Blaire announced the diocese had negotiated with all the parties involved to reach a consensual plan that would allow the diocese to exit bankruptcy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|4 hr
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo...
|5 hr
|Dudley
|2
|Pro-Trump Californians hope his victory can fue...
|Jan 8
|ArmUp
|2
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Jan 8
|folkster
|590
|Woman suspected in assault arrested in Tustin a...
|Jan 6
|suzylnn
|1
|Affordable senior apartments coming to Irvine (Aug '14)
|Jan 5
|cliffssmay
|6
|Review: Hidalgo's Pool Hall (Jun '10)
|Jan 5
|Carlos
|2
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC