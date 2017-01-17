IT Executives Afraid To Admit Trump Inaugural Participation, Partners ...

A senior executive for one of the top computer companies in the world says normally he would proudly proclaim his participation at the historic inauguration of an incoming president, but not this year. The executive, who is attending one of the inaugural balls and did not want to be identified, said the political divisiveness in the country is at such a fever pitch that he is not willing to publically acknowledge his participation in the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States- fearing such a disclosure would hurt his company or subject him personally to a negative backlash from colleagues or even friends and family.

