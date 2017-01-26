Is Wet Seal calling it quits? Retailer to close stores, lay off 148...
The teen retailer Wet Seal is in a death spiral, with plans to shutter all stores, lay off 148 in Irvine where it's based and contemplate another bankruptcy or a new owner. Calls to area stores confirmed most of them are slated to close.
