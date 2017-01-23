Irvine seeks input on services for growing senior population
Audrey Doan leads a Tai Chi class at Trabuco Center in Irvine on Monday, January 23, 2017. Gloria Owen, left, Tom Sybersma and Mervyn Best work out in the fitness room at Trabuco Center in Irvine on Monday, January 23, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|12 hr
|Truth squad
|8
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|13 hr
|Ssk
|1,187
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|14 hr
|Red
|613
|Around Whittier - Whittier Daily News (Mar '08)
|Tue
|Chumper
|4
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Unknown
|4,840
|Santa Ana Council won't consider change to elec...
|Jan 22
|Richard
|1
|Santa Ana city manager ousted in 'amicable' spl...
|Jan 22
|Richard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC