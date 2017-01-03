Irvine Ranch leads nation in planned community home sales
The Irvine Ranch was the fastest-selling master-planned home community in the nation in 2016, according to the RCLCO real estate consultancy. Irvine Co.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman suspected in assault arrested in Tustin a...
|1 hr
|suzylnn
|1
|Affordable senior apartments coming to Irvine (Aug '14)
|22 hr
|cliffssmay
|6
|Review: Hidalgo's Pool Hall (Jun '10)
|Thu
|Carlos
|2
|Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1...
|Tue
|mar
|1
|Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigo...
|Tue
|mar
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Jan 3
|JOE MAMA
|589
|'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,...
|Jan 3
|Rene Rio
|9
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC