Irvine officials take possession of 19 puppies after arresting woman...
Irvine police say these 13 puppies were living in the bathtub of a Cypress motel room, where a woman was staying and selling sick puppies under the banner of a fake nonprofit shelter. Irvine police say these 13 puppies were living in the bathtub of a Cypress motel room, where a woman was staying and selling sick puppies under the banner of a fake nonprofit shelter.
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|12 hr
|STOPTRAINHORN
|26
|free hotel room and bed for female
|19 hr
|Casper
|2
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Listo
|594
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 10
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo...
|Jan 10
|Dudley
|2
|Pro-Trump Californians hope his victory can fue...
|Jan 8
|ArmUp
|2
|Woman suspected in assault arrested in Tustin a...
|Jan 6
|suzylnn
|1
