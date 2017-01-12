Irvine officials take possession of 1...

Irvine officials take possession of 19 puppies after arresting woman...

19 hrs ago

Irvine police say these 13 puppies were living in the bathtub of a Cypress motel room, where a woman was staying and selling sick puppies under the banner of a fake nonprofit shelter. Irvine police say these 13 puppies were living in the bathtub of a Cypress motel room, where a woman was staying and selling sick puppies under the banner of a fake nonprofit shelter.

