Irvine Councilman Lalloway resigns as Supervisor Spitzer's chief of staff

Irvine City Councilman Jeff Lalloway has resigned from his position as chief of staff to Orange County Supervisor Todd Spitzer less than four months after he took the job under a one-year, $169,000 contract . At the time of his hire, some government ethics advocates and other Irvine council members expressed concern that the role might present a conflict of interest for Lalloway, who only weeks earlier had threatened to sue Orange County over a Great Park land development .

