Irvine Chinese School celebrates Year...

Irvine Chinese School celebrates Year of the Rooster

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

Irvine Chinese School lion dancers entertain the crowd during the annual New Year's Festival celebrating the year of the rooster in Irvine on Sunday, January 29, 2017. Irvine Chinese School folk dancers perform during the annual Chinese New Year Festival in Irvine on Sunday, January 29, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Orange County immigration attorneys see influx ... 13 hr Agent Orange 3
News Calif. woman charged with torture in severed pe... (Jul '11) 16 hr Casper 91
News Not Guilty Plea in Penis-Severing Case (Sep '11) 16 hr Who Pharted Here 55
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Mon Kornho Granny 4,841
News Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac... Sun tomin cali 14
Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09) Sat Pollard ale 21
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Jan 27 Your friend 49
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,539 • Total comments across all topics: 278,422,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC