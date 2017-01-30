Irvine Chinese School celebrates Year of the Rooster
Irvine Chinese School lion dancers entertain the crowd during the annual New Year's Festival celebrating the year of the rooster in Irvine on Sunday, January 29, 2017. Irvine Chinese School folk dancers perform during the annual Chinese New Year Festival in Irvine on Sunday, January 29, 2017.
