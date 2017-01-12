In Brief: UCI Libraries Completes NEH...

In Brief: UCI Libraries Completes NEH-funded Project: Piloting Linked Open Data for Artists' Books

The University of California, Irvine Libraries completed a National Endowment of the Humanities funded project to create an innovative online discovery tool for its Artists' Books Collection. This tool allows searchers to visualize connections between works in ways not possible with a traditional library catalog.

