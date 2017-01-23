Huge Under-Ice Valleys Are Melting Antarctic Glaciers from Below
Huge valleys recently discovered underneath Antarctic ice allow warm ocean water to flow beneath the continent's massive glaciers, fueling their rapid retreat, a new study finds. Using data from NASA's Operation IceBridge missions , ice motion measurements and existing information on Antarctica's topography, researchers discovered a network of valleys under the ice in West Antarctica.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Science.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|14 min
|Ssk
|1,187
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|18 min
|Red
|613
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|1 hr
|Truth squad
|5
|Around Whittier - Whittier Daily News (Mar '08)
|14 hr
|Chumper
|4
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Unknown
|4,840
|Santa Ana Council won't consider change to elec...
|Sun
|Richard
|1
|Santa Ana city manager ousted in 'amicable' spl...
|Sun
|Richard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC