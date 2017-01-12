http://www.dreamstime.com/royalty-fre...

17 hrs ago

Home health provider Jet Health Inc, founded in April 2016, advances its growth into Colorado with its acquisition of Home Health Investments LLC. "This transaction advances Jet Health's plan to become a leading provider of home health services in America and expands our service area into two new markets," says Jim Glynn, founder and CEO of Irvine, Calif-headquartered Jet Health Inc, in a media release. "Jet Health now provides care to more than 2500 patients each day from four locations in three states.

