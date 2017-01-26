How to Streamline NC Validation Workflow for Composite Parts

Booth 731: VERICUT 8.0 CNC machine simulation, verification and optimization software from CGTEch simulates all types of CNC machining, including drilling and trimming of composite parts, water jet, riveting, robots, mill/turn and parallel kinematics. It increases the ability of manufacturing engineers to analyze, optimize, and document the CNC programming and machining process.

