How Offices in Active-Lifestyle Markets Differ
Most office owners in Orange County are aware of the demand from active-lifestyle tenants and have modified their buildings to accommodate some of their demands, JLL's Mitch Lundquist tells GlobeSt.com. Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1...
|22 hr
|mar
|1
|Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigo...
|23 hr
|mar
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Tue
|JOE MAMA
|589
|'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,...
|Tue
|Rene Rio
|9
|3 snitch scandal investigations threaten change...
|Tue
|mar
|1
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|Jan 1
|anonymous
|19
|queer eye for the straight guy
|Dec 27
|Cheers
|2
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC