Homewood Suites by Hilton Opens New Hotel in Irvine
Offering 161 new suites, the hotel furthers the brand's expansion in California, following a year of success after the brand reached its 400th property milestone. "As the center of Orange County, Irvine's tourism market has positively impacted the city's economy, bringing more nearly $600 million in tourism spending alone*."
