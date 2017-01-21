Habit Restaurants Inc. (HABT) Raised to "Hold" at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads.
