Group rallies at Congresswoman Mimi Walters' Irvine office
IRVINE About 60 people gathered at Congresswoman Mimi Walters' office here on Tuesday afternoon to try and meet the representative and discuss concerns brought about by the recent presidential election. Though staffers told them the Republican representative of the 45th District was not in the office on Michelson Drive at about 4 p.m., they pledged to return so they could meet with her.
