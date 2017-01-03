Great memories of Cowen

There were undoubtedly some heavy hearts Tuesday as teachers, administrators and coaches returned to Woodbridge High after the death last week of former long-time Athletic Director Dave Cowen. It's been more than 16 years since Cowen admirably served as the leader of the Woodbridge sports family.

