Go Behind the Scenes as Fortune Cookie History Gets Made
That sweet treat is the product of more than a century of complicated-and not always pleasant-history. And that history is now changing, as the Chief Fortune Writer at , which identifies itself as America's largest manufacturer of noodles, wrappers and fortune cookies, hands the reins to someone new.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09)
|6 hr
|Pollard ale
|21
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Fri
|Your friend
|49
|After wall and immigration orders, President Tr...
|Thu
|Wildchild
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Jan 26
|Red
|615
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Jan 26
|Ssk
|1,189
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|Jan 24
|Truth squad
|8
|Around Whittier - Whittier Daily News (Mar '08)
|Jan 24
|Chumper
|4
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC