Glendora police find kidnapped girl in Irvine, mother arrested
GLENDORA >> A La Verne woman allegedly kidnapped her 5-year-old daughter from a Glendora school playground Friday, but detectives found her with the child in an Irvine parking lot. “The child is healthy, in our custody and will be reunited with the father who has sole custody,” Glendora Police Lt.
