Girl Scouts rally as they prepare for cookie season
Lola Kongpien, 10, does a cookie tasting test with a blindfold at a mega rally at UCI's Bren Center on Sunday. Over 1,000 Girl Scouts gathered to kick-off cookie-selling season all while learning about selling, budgeting, money management and the new S'mores cookie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|3 hr
|Ahm
|71
|Riverside authorities serve warrants in Tustin,...
|5 hr
|Peter
|1
|free hotel room and bed for female
|5 hr
|Casper
|3
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|7 hr
|Ftt
|27
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Jan 12
|Listo
|594
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 10
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo...
|Jan 10
|Dudley
|2
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC