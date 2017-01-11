Former football star Todd Marinovich pleads not guilty to misdemeanor ...
NEWPORT BEACH Former football star Todd Marinovich pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to misdemeanor drug, public nudity and trespassing charges stemming from his August arrest in Irvine. Authorities said Marinovich, who has long battled drug abuse, was nude and carrying a brown bag with methamphetamine, marijuana, syringes, a marijuana pipe and his wallet.
