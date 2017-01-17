First of 3 storms hit Orange County; ...

First of 3 storms hit Orange County; traffic and flooding affected

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

Traffic moves through heavy rain on the southbound I-5 freeway near Jeffrey Road in Irvine. Wayne Christian fills a sandbag in the parking lot south of the Seal Beach pier Wednesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) 4 hr Crooks gang 1,180
Westminster Orphans gang 15st 19 hr Westminster 79
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale Wed montebello dork 1
News Riverside authorities serve warrants in Tustin,... Wed Joe Smoe 2
free hotel room and bed for female Tue Casper 4
News Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11) Jan 16 Ftt 27
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Jan 12 Listo 594
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,288 • Total comments across all topics: 278,066,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC