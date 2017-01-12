Fighting BDS on America's Campuses

Fighting BDS on America's Campuses

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Baltimore Jewish Times

Muslim students protest Israel at the University of California, Irvine. In her time at the University of California, Davis, Julia Reifkind saw the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel take hold in its student government and on its campus, where swastikas were drawn on the Jewish fraternity house, Alpha Epsilon Pi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baltimore Jewish Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11) 23 hr STOPTRAINHORN 26
free hotel room and bed for female Fri Casper 2
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Jan 12 Listo 594
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 10 John MoFo Snyder 4,838
News After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo... Jan 10 Dudley 2
News Pro-Trump Californians hope his victory can fue... Jan 8 ArmUp 2
News Woman suspected in assault arrested in Tustin a... Jan 6 suzylnn 1
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,617 • Total comments across all topics: 277,914,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC