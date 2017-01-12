Fighting BDS on America's Campuses
Muslim students protest Israel at the University of California, Irvine. In her time at the University of California, Davis, Julia Reifkind saw the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel take hold in its student government and on its campus, where swastikas were drawn on the Jewish fraternity house, Alpha Epsilon Pi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baltimore Jewish Times.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|23 hr
|STOPTRAINHORN
|26
|free hotel room and bed for female
|Fri
|Casper
|2
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Jan 12
|Listo
|594
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 10
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo...
|Jan 10
|Dudley
|2
|Pro-Trump Californians hope his victory can fue...
|Jan 8
|ArmUp
|2
|Woman suspected in assault arrested in Tustin a...
|Jan 6
|suzylnn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC