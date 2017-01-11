Expert on the Ethics That Drive Decis...

Expert on the Ethics That Drive Decisions by Autonomous Vehicles

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newswise

People are nervous about life-and-death decisions being made by algorithms rather than humans. Who determines the ethics of the algorithms? Azim Shariff, assistant professor of psychology & social behavior at the University of California, Irvine, is a member of a team that created an online survey platform called the Moral Machine that gives consumers a chance to share their intuitions about which algorithmic decision they feel is most ethical for the vehicle to make.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 3 hr suzylnn 593
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Tue John MoFo Snyder 4,838
News After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo... Tue Dudley 2
News Pro-Trump Californians hope his victory can fue... Jan 8 ArmUp 2
News Woman suspected in assault arrested in Tustin a... Jan 6 suzylnn 1
News Affordable senior apartments coming to Irvine (Aug '14) Jan 5 cliffssmay 6
Review: Hidalgo's Pool Hall (Jun '10) Jan 5 Carlos 2
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,525 • Total comments across all topics: 277,838,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC