Expert on the Ethics That Drive Decisions by Autonomous Vehicles

People are nervous about life-and-death decisions being made by algorithms rather than humans. Who determines the ethics of the algorithms? Azim Shariff, assistant professor of psychology & social behavior at the University of California, Irvine, is a member of a team that created an online survey platform called the Moral Machine that gives consumers a chance to share their intuitions about which algorithmic decision they feel is most ethical for the vehicle to make.

