Expert on the Ethics That Drive Decisions by Autonomous Vehicles
People are nervous about life-and-death decisions being made by algorithms rather than humans. Who determines the ethics of the algorithms? Azim Shariff, assistant professor of psychology & social behavior at the University of California, Irvine, is a member of a team that created an online survey platform called the Moral Machine that gives consumers a chance to share their intuitions about which algorithmic decision they feel is most ethical for the vehicle to make.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|3 hr
|suzylnn
|593
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Tue
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo...
|Tue
|Dudley
|2
|Pro-Trump Californians hope his victory can fue...
|Jan 8
|ArmUp
|2
|Woman suspected in assault arrested in Tustin a...
|Jan 6
|suzylnn
|1
|Affordable senior apartments coming to Irvine (Aug '14)
|Jan 5
|cliffssmay
|6
|Review: Hidalgo's Pool Hall (Jun '10)
|Jan 5
|Carlos
|2
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC