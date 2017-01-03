Debbie Reynolds from Burbank, California

Monday

Debbie Reynolds' death last week followed that of her only daughter, Carrie Fisher, who died just a day earlier. Her son, Todd Fisher, said that his mother found the death of her daughter "too much," and her last words were, "I want to be with Carrie."

