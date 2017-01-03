Concern verges on panic in supplement industry over Trump's China trade stance
President elect Donald Trump campaigned on a program of redressing what he characterized as wrongs in the trade relationship between the United States and China. That stance, and his choice of a strident China critic for his cabinet, could present a problem for the supplement industry.
