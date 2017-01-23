'Climate Engineering' Could Be Bad fo...

'Climate Engineering' Could Be Bad for Skywatching, Astronomy

Tinkering with the sky to fight climate change would make it more difficult for astronomers and skywatchers to observe the heavens, a new study suggests. Spraying particles into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight and help cool the Earth down - a strategy known as stratospheric aerosol injection - would brighten city night skies considerably and decrease light clarity in rural areas, the study said.

