'Climate Engineering' Could Be Bad for Skywatching, Astronomy
Tinkering with the sky to fight climate change would make it more difficult for astronomers and skywatchers to observe the heavens, a new study suggests. Spraying particles into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight and help cool the Earth down - a strategy known as stratospheric aerosol injection - would brighten city night skies considerably and decrease light clarity in rural areas, the study said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SPACE.com.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|1 hr
|Ssk
|1,187
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|1 hr
|Red
|613
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|2 hr
|Truth squad
|5
|Around Whittier - Whittier Daily News (Mar '08)
|16 hr
|Chumper
|4
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Unknown
|4,840
|Santa Ana Council won't consider change to elec...
|Jan 22
|Richard
|1
|Santa Ana city manager ousted in 'amicable' spl...
|Jan 22
|Richard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC