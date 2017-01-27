Can Trump bring sanctuary cities to heel?
Donald Trump has provided us with a teachable moment: his executive order denying funds to sanctuary cities has spurred a public conversation on the scope of presidential power to force states and cities to do his will. On Southern California public radio station KPCC, two law professors squared off with different views of Trump's legal power to make his executive order stick.
