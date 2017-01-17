Brookfield Residential Introduces Delano Townhome Collection at...
Delano features three stunning floorplan designs and exquisite detailing throughout each home with open living spaces and indoor/outdoor living areas in Irvine's Eastwood Village. Click here for high-resolution version / EINPresswire.com / -- IRVINE, CA-- - Brookfield Residential continues its legacy of creating the best places to call home with Delano , a new luxury townhome opportunity coming soon to Irvine's Eastwood Village.
