As many as 100 puppies bought from Or...

As many as 100 puppies bought from Orange County woman may be sick

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Orange County Register

"I was set up," Nancy Hierl of Mission Viejo says. The Seal Beach woman suspected of operating a bogus pet rescue organization told her the adoptive dog Max, pictured, will have loose stools due to a change of food and be tired from traveling from Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Westminster Orphans gang 15st 3 hr Ahm 77
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) 8 hr Ur daddy 1,177
free hotel room and bed for female 15 hr Casper 4
News Riverside authorities serve warrants in Tustin,... Mon Peter 1
News Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11) Mon Ftt 27
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Jan 12 Listo 594
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 10 John MoFo Snyder 4,838
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Orange County was issued at January 18 at 5:00AM PST

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,238 • Total comments across all topics: 278,020,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC