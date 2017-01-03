APEC will witness a fascinating turni...

APEC will witness a fascinating turning of the tables as China and the US square up on trade

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

In the likely US team you have as unlikely a bunch of trade liberalisers as anyone has seen in the US in the past half century As we begin a new APEC year under the chairmanship of Vietnam, with the region's senior officials set to gather in Nha Trang in just a month's time to frame the year's agenda, I sense the 21-economy grouping will this year have its mettle tested more than ever before. For almost 27 years, the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation grouping has made a huge contribution to lowering barriers to trade and investment across the Asia Pacific region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman suspected in assault arrested in Tustin a... 5 hr suzylnn 1
News Affordable senior apartments coming to Irvine (Aug '14) Thu cliffssmay 6
Review: Hidalgo's Pool Hall (Jun '10) Thu Carlos 2
News Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1... Tue mar 1
News Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigo... Tue mar 1
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Jan 3 JOE MAMA 589
News 'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,... Jan 3 Rene Rio 9
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Wikileaks
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,071 • Total comments across all topics: 277,664,047

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC