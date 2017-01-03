APEC will witness a fascinating turning of the tables as China and the US square up on trade

In the likely US team you have as unlikely a bunch of trade liberalisers as anyone has seen in the US in the past half century As we begin a new APEC year under the chairmanship of Vietnam, with the region's senior officials set to gather in Nha Trang in just a month's time to frame the year's agenda, I sense the 21-economy grouping will this year have its mettle tested more than ever before. For almost 27 years, the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation grouping has made a huge contribution to lowering barriers to trade and investment across the Asia Pacific region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.