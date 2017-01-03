A celebration of life will be held fo...

A celebration of life will be held for Gabby Gaborno at the Observatory

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Wave

Mike "Gabby" Gaborno of Cadillac Tramps and Manic Hispanic is shown performing at Hootenanny at Oak Canyon Ranch in Irvine in 2005. Mike "Gabby" Gaborno of Cadillac Tramps and Manic Hispanic is shown performing at Hootenanny at Oak Canyon Ranch in Irvine in 2005.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pro-Trump Californians hope his victory can fue... 22 hr ArmUp 2
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Sun folkster 590
News Woman suspected in assault arrested in Tustin a... Jan 6 suzylnn 1
News Affordable senior apartments coming to Irvine (Aug '14) Jan 5 cliffssmay 6
Review: Hidalgo's Pool Hall (Jun '10) Jan 5 Carlos 2
News Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1... Jan 3 mar 1
News Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigo... Jan 3 mar 1
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,789 • Total comments across all topics: 277,744,375

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC