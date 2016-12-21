While Trump backers, critics differ o...

While Trump backers, critics differ on his cabinet picks, few surprised they're unorthodox

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Peter Navarro, a longtime professor at UC Irvine and noted advocate for tougher trade rules with China, will head the newly created White House National Trade Council. BUSINESS 14 Seven of the 23 named so far have no government experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 21 hr ANAKRIME Lado Sur 579
Westminster Orphans gang 15st Thu lil man 68
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Thu Drifter13 1,176
queer eye for the straight guy Dec 22 mary dickles 1
News Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C... Dec 20 Jay m25 4
News Man sentenced to five years in prison for pimpi... Dec 20 mar 1
News Most influential 2016: Andrew Do Dec 19 mar 1
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,677 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,588

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC