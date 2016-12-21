What do leaked DNC emails and the Ukrainian army have in common? Russian Android malware

It's no secret that both the FBI and CIA now believe that Russian hackers were responsible for leaks during the US election which damaged the Democratic National Committee and potentially handed an advantage to Republican candidate Donald Trump. On Thursday, however, CrowdStrike, a cyber security firm based in Irvine, California released a report which outlined another hack which targeted the Android devices of Ukrainian separatists fighting in Eastern Ukraine in 2014, giving the Russian military essential location information about artillery units which was used to target strikes and coordinate military action.

