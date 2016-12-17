UC Merced growing faster than other UCs, but demand is still lower

Nearly 20,000 California high school seniors applied to attend UC Merced next fall, a 10 percent increase from the previous year and the biggest rate of growth of any UC campus, according to numbers released Monday. California applicants account for more than 92 percent of all of those seeking admission to UC Merced for fall 2017, according to preliminary data released by the University of California's Office of the President.

