UC Merced growing faster than other UCs, but demand is still lower
Nearly 20,000 California high school seniors applied to attend UC Merced next fall, a 10 percent increase from the previous year and the biggest rate of growth of any UC campus, according to numbers released Monday. California applicants account for more than 92 percent of all of those seeking admission to UC Merced for fall 2017, according to preliminary data released by the University of California's Office of the President.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|5 hr
|Ruth
|577
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Thu
|lil man
|68
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Drifter13
|1,176
|queer eye for the straight guy
|Thu
|mary dickles
|1
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 20
|Jay m25
|4
|Man sentenced to five years in prison for pimpi...
|Dec 20
|mar
|1
|Most influential 2016: Andrew Do
|Dec 19
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC