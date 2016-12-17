UC Merced growing faster than other U...

UC Merced growing faster than other UCs, but demand is still lower

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Fresno Bee

Nearly 20,000 California high school seniors applied to attend UC Merced next fall, a 10 percent increase from the previous year and the biggest rate of growth of any UC campus, according to numbers released Monday. California applicants account for more than 92 percent of all of those seeking admission to UC Merced for fall 2017, according to preliminary data released by the University of California's Office of the President.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 5 hr Ruth 577
Westminster Orphans gang 15st Thu lil man 68
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Thu Drifter13 1,176
queer eye for the straight guy Thu mary dickles 1
News Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C... Dec 20 Jay m25 4
News Man sentenced to five years in prison for pimpi... Dec 20 mar 1
News Most influential 2016: Andrew Do Dec 19 mar 1
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,107 • Total comments across all topics: 277,298,736

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC