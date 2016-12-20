UC Irvine team discovers nitrogenase Fe protein can reduce CO2 to CO; ...

A team at the University of California, Irvine has discovered that the iron protein of the natural enzyme nitrogenase can, independent of its natural catalytic partner, convert CO2 to carbon monoxide - a syngas used to produce useful biofuels and other chemical products. The team, led by Professor Yilin Hu , also found that they could express the reductase component alone in the soil bacterium Azotobacter vinelandii to convert CO2 in a manner more applicable to large-scale production of CO.

