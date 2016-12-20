UC Irvine team discovers nitrogenase Fe protein can reduce CO2 to CO; ...
A team at the University of California, Irvine has discovered that the iron protein of the natural enzyme nitrogenase can, independent of its natural catalytic partner, convert CO2 to carbon monoxide - a syngas used to produce useful biofuels and other chemical products. The team, led by Professor Yilin Hu , also found that they could express the reductase component alone in the soil bacterium Azotobacter vinelandii to convert CO2 in a manner more applicable to large-scale production of CO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Green Car Congress.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|18 hr
|Anaheim
|585
|queer eye for the straight guy
|Tue
|Cheers
|2
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Mon
|Charlie Chan
|5
|Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ...
|Mon
|Sarah
|2
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|Sun
|Anonymous
|17
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Dec 22
|lil man
|68
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Dec 22
|Drifter13
|1,176
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC