Trump sets up Natl. Trade Council
President-elect Donald Trump has selected Harvard Economist Peter Navarro to head up a White House National Trade Council , a body that will advise the president on trade matters with a focus on reviving U.S. manufacturing. The Trump transition team singled out Mr. Navarro , currently a professor at the University of California-Irvine, as being "instrumental in challenging the prevailing Washington orthodoxy on so-called free trade."
