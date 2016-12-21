Trump picks 'Death by China' author for trade advisory role
United States President-elect Donald Trump named Peter Navarro, an economist who has urged a hard line on trade with China, to head a newly formed White House National Trade Council, the transition team said on Wednesday. Navarro is an academic and one-time investment adviser who has authored a number of popular books and made a film describing China's threat to the U.S. economy as well as Beijing's desire to become the dominant economic and military power in Asia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABS-CBN News.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|21 hr
|ANAKRIME Lado Sur
|579
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Thu
|lil man
|68
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Drifter13
|1,176
|queer eye for the straight guy
|Dec 22
|mary dickles
|1
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 20
|Jay m25
|4
|Man sentenced to five years in prison for pimpi...
|Dec 20
|mar
|1
|Most influential 2016: Andrew Do
|Dec 19
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC