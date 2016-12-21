Scripps first in West to treat heart attack with new supersaturated oxygen therapy
A physician at Scripps Health's Prebys Cardiovascular Institute has become the first in the Western United States to treat heart attack patients with a new supersaturated oxygen system in an attempt to reduce permanent damage to their heart muscle. The recent treatments of two San Diego men were part of an ongoing clinical trial examining the effectiveness of the experimental SSO2 system and technique in combination with angioplasty, stenting and medication.
