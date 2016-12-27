Pioneering astronomer Vera Rubin dies at 88; she helped find evidence of dark matter
What she saw when she did further rattled conventions: galaxies that were rotating more quickly than predicted by the laws of physics – dark matter. Rubin died Sunday at 88 in the Princeton, New Jersey, area after a long period of declining health, according to family.
