Physician Assistant Program to Launch in January
Chapman University's Physician Assistant program has received accreditation-provisional status, allowing the University to welcome its first PA students starting in January. This status, granted by the Accreditation Review Commission on the Education for the Physician Assistant, approves the opening of Chapman's PA Program at the Harry and Diane Rinker Campus in Irvine.
