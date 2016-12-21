Physician Assistant Program to Launch...

Physician Assistant Program to Launch in January

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Wave

Chapman University's Physician Assistant program has received accreditation-provisional status, allowing the University to welcome its first PA students starting in January. This status, granted by the Accreditation Review Commission on the Education for the Physician Assistant, approves the opening of Chapman's PA Program at the Harry and Diane Rinker Campus in Irvine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,... Fri Starfish Primo 5
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Dec 28 WSA 587
queer eye for the straight guy Dec 27 Cheers 2
News Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C... Dec 26 Charlie Chan 5
Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ... Dec 26 Sarah 2
News Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08) Dec 25 Anonymous 17
Westminster Orphans gang 15st Dec 22 lil man 68
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,542 • Total comments across all topics: 277,493,356

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC