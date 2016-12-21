Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie Reflects on 2016, 'The Wildest Year I Can Remember'

Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco performs onstage at the KROQ Weenie Roast Y Fiesta 2015 at Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre on May 16, 2015 in Irvine, Calif. This year certainly wasn't Brendon Urie's first taste of the music business, as he's fronted the enormously successful rock outfit Panic! At the Disco for the past 11 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.