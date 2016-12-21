Orange County's biggest business deals of 2016: Foreign buyers snatch ...
John Raymont is the president and vice chairman of Kurion in Irvine. Behind him is a photograph of the system Kurion designed and installed following the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami to remove radioactivity from the water at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima, Japan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Laguna Niguel News.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,...
|Fri
|Starfish Primo
|5
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Dec 28
|WSA
|587
|queer eye for the straight guy
|Dec 27
|Cheers
|2
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
|Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ...
|Dec 26
|Sarah
|2
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|Anonymous
|17
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Dec 22
|lil man
|68
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC