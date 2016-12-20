New hotels fill a need as more patients travel for care
When out-of-town patients used to travel to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, some would find that their best option for staying close to the hospital for early-morning surgery involved a trip over the George Washington Bridge from New Jersey. Enter the Edge Hotel, a 54-room property that opened in the fall of 2015 in Upper Manhattan, an area with few other lodgings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ...
|4 hr
|Sarah
|2
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|4 hr
|ADH13
|581
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|17 hr
|Anonymous
|17
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Dec 22
|lil man
|68
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Dec 22
|Drifter13
|1,176
|queer eye for the straight guy
|Dec 22
|mary dickles
|1
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 20
|Jay m25
|4
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC