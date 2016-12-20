New hotels fill a need as more patien...

New hotels fill a need as more patients travel for care

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

When out-of-town patients used to travel to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, some would find that their best option for staying close to the hospital for early-morning surgery involved a trip over the George Washington Bridge from New Jersey. Enter the Edge Hotel, a 54-room property that opened in the fall of 2015 in Upper Manhattan, an area with few other lodgings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ... 4 hr Sarah 2
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 4 hr ADH13 581
News Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08) 17 hr Anonymous 17
Westminster Orphans gang 15st Dec 22 lil man 68
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Dec 22 Drifter13 1,176
queer eye for the straight guy Dec 22 mary dickles 1
News Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C... Dec 20 Jay m25 4
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,014 • Total comments across all topics: 277,354,847

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC